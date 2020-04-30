The City of Kerrville and Republic Service’s monthly Brush/Yard Waste and Bulky Item collection will resume in May after a COVID-19-induced moratorium in April. These collections will follow the yard waste schedule already in place for May, except this will now include bulky items as well. If needed, please refer to the Solid Waste calendar for your specific collection week, which is based on your regular garbage day.
Listed below is how the collections will occur beginning on May 4:
• Monday garbage day – collection week will be May 4 through May 8;
• Tuesday garbage day – collection week will be May 11 through May 15;
• Wednesday/Thursday garbage day – collection week will be May 18 through May 22.
Please remember to adhere to the standard placement guidelines such as:
• Do not mix household garbage, recyclables, or other debris with yard waste;
• Be cautious and stack items no further than 4 feet from the curb and clear of low-lying tree limbs, power lines, vehicles, mailboxes, and water/gas lines;
• Bulky Items are large items that typically do not fit into your cart such as sofas, tables, chairs, as well as other furniture;
• Bulky Items do not include small items placed in bags, construction debris, or items that may shatter such as glass or porcelain.
City staff along with Republic Services staff would like to thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation, and apologize for any inconveniences this delay may have caused. For a complete listing of guidelines, visit the city’s website, or call the Public Works Department with any questions at 258-1221.
