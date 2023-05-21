by Richard Lee

A proposal combining the House and Senate school safety plans was presented before the Senate Education Committee on Thursday, moving that priority bill closer to the governor's desk.  Following last year's tragic shooting at Ross Elementary in Uvalde, Governor Greg Abbott placed the issue on his emergency items list.  

