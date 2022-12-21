Council OKs plans for River Trail extension

Kerrville City Council members approved plans for River Trail extensions, finalized the new short-term rental ordinance and were presented with a challenging, yet positive year-end financial report, as well has acted on a host of other important city agenda items at the Dec. 13 regular meeting,
Downtown River Trail
extension
Council received a brief history on the Kerrville River Trail and heard a request for a funding agreement between the City of Kerrville and Kerrville Economic Improvement Corporation to extend the River Trail from Tranquility Island to the downtown pavilion on the north side of the Guadalupe River.
According to Ashlea Boyle, Kerrville Parks & Recreation director, bond proceeds provided $500,000 for the first portion of the River Trail in 2002 at the Riverside Nature Center.
In 2011, $6 million was obtained through EIC funding to extend an additional 4.5 miles to Kerrville-Schreiner Park and Dietert Center. Construction was completed in 2018.
In 2019, EIC provided an additional $1.5 million to extend the River Trail from G Street to Schreiner University.
“The River Trail has heavy support in Kerrville 2050, it’s included in the Parks Master Plan and is the number one priority extension in the Parks Master Plan,” Boyle, said.
According to Boyle, the downtown extension has been planned and will begin with Phase 1, consisting of 1,600 linear feet.
Phase 2, she said, is to extend the newest portion of the River Trail to G Street, providing walking access on both sides of the river from Tranquility Island to G Street.
Boyle reminded council that it authorized staff to approach EIC to request funding for the project not to exceed $1,025,280 in September.
She said staff presented the application to EIC and was directed to prepare a funding agreement, which was then approved by EIC on Nov. 14.
The final step, Boyle said, is for council to approve the funding agreement.
Place 1 Councilperson Roman Garcia questioned the cost per foot of the project and said he felt the extension to downtown was redundant, suggesting providing a northside extension in another area.
“I still have reservations and would rather us go east or west or somewhere else,” Garcia said.
As a member of EIC, Place 2 Councilperson Kim Clarkson said she also had reservations, but trusted the Kerrville 2050 plan, saying it was the “citizen’s plan.”
She said there are so many good ideas that it is easy to get bogged down in trying to decide which is best.
“However, the answer was right in front of me … a master plan was developed with citizen input and I don’t think, as a single individual, I can say that my particular idea is better than a collective effort that is created within a plan,” Clarkson said. “So, that is where I came to my level of comfort with this.”
Place 4 Councilperson Brenda Hughes brought up the issue of private property rights and the need to obtain easements.
“That (obtaining easements) is an unknown,” Hughes said.
Mayor Judy Eychner said she believed the Downtown Extension is “vitally important.”
“I think that there are things that will come from that we don’t yet know,” Eychner said. “It’s just like when the River Trail went in, all the opposition to that, and it’s just opened up all kinds of opportunities and this is going to do the same on the other side of the river.”
Place 3 Councilperson Joe Herring, Jr., recused himself from discussion and vote, due to a conflict of interest with property he and his family own along the river.
Garcia made a motion to deny the approval of the funding agreement, which died due to lack of a second.
Clarkson made a motion to approve the funding agreement, which was seconded by Hughes. The motion passed 3-1.
Feasibility study
Boyle asked council to approve a feasibility study to extend the River Trail toward the west, around Nimitz Lake.
Boyle said the possible extension would include an additional 12,800 linear feet of trail, located along the northeast side of the Guadalupe River.
She said this project is listed as the Number 2 priority in the Parks Master Plan and said that the cost of the concept study would be $182,800.
She said the feasibility study would include identifying property owners and easements required, feasibility of construction and public input meetings.
Boyle said she has met with EIC on the possibility of funding for the project, saying EIC supports the westward extension that would go as far as the Spur 98 bridge.
Council voted unanimously to approve the feasibility study.
Financial Report
Finance Director Julie Behrens provided an end-of-year report to councilmembers, saying all things considered, the city’s budget held up well.
“As I was thinking about 2022 and what that looked like, I’d say we survived,” Behrens said. “We’re still dealing with COVID a little bit, especially in the first part of the year … the winter storm, obviously not as bad as 2021, but still had an impact on us, as well as extreme inflationary factors. I will say that our budget weathered very well to all of those things thanks to some adjustments that were made in motion throughout the year with what needed to be done.”
Behrens said special attention was given to personnel matters, specifically public safety, through cost of living adjustments.
“But, we did have better-than-budget sales tax revenue … better than budget EMS revenues and water and sewer came out right at or better than budget,” Behrens said. “and interest revenue has shown some significant gains in the last few months.”
She praised department heads who have been proactive in seeking grant funding for their respective projects.
Planning Award
Carol Barrett, of the Texas Chapter of the American Planning Association presented the Kerrville City Council with the Texas American Planning Association Award in recognition of the city’s implementation of its Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan.
Barrett attended the council meeting to personally deliver the award and praised city staff and council for their efforts.
“The Texas chapter awarded recognition to Kerrville for its implementation plan because it included critical information … who was going to implement the plan and when was that going to happen,” Barrett said. “What were they going to do and, most importantly, how much was all of this going to cost.”
Barrett said in looking at the City of Kerrville website, it is evident that the “city is truly committed to plan implementation.”
“The Kerrville 2050 plan is an outstanding, comprehensive document,” Barrett said. “There are big ideas in there. It required participation from all of the city departments. It’s focused both on the intermediate and the very long term.”
She said “great places” require care, maintenance, investment, energy and love.
“All of those were evident in the documents that we reviewed from Kerrville,” Barrett said. “So, it is my pleasure to present the Gold Award for Plan Implementation to the Kerrville City Council from the Texas Chapter of the American Planning Association.”
Senior Living
Rick Perry, owner of Caring Senior Service, appeared before council to request a conditional use permit to create an independent living facility for senior citizens on .53 acres of land located at the intersection of Memorial Boulevard and Laurel Street, which is currently zoned a Light Commercial Zoning District.
Perry said his company has provided care for seniors for the past 18 years.
“These (proposed residences) are going to be ‘granny pods’ behind my office,” Perry said. “They will be small studio apartments, primarily for one person, because it’s a studio, but possibly a couple.”
Perry said the number of vehicles will be limited and restrictions will be put in place regarding use of the property.
“We will provide some services if they require or want it, through Caring Senior Service, as well,” Perry said. “I’ve met with the fire marshal and we’ve talked about the ingress and egress to service the fire code and the hammerhead driveway coming in and out.”
Following a public hearing and brief discussion, Resolution No. 82-2022 was approved unanimously to allow the Conditional Use Permit for Perry to proceed with planning and constructing the individual studio apartments dedicated to serving senior citizens.
City Planner Drew Paxton pointed out Perry would still be bound by city regulations, permits and codes.
Conditional Use Permits
In what could be the final action on Conditional Use Permits for short-term rentals in the city, council approved the following locations:
• 1916 Leslie Drive;
• 1924 Leslie Drive;
• 811 Lloyd Street;
• 1001 Prescott Street, and;
• 3410 Riverside Drive.
Ordinances, first reading
• Council unanimously approved Ordinance No. 2023-01 on first reading annexing 4.45 acres of land adjacent to Kerrville-Schreiner Park and located at 2511 State Highway 173. While little was discussed about specific use of the property, it was stated that a hotel is currently planned for the location, which will be zoned as a Mixed Use Zoning District. No speakers addressed the matter during the public hearing.
• Ordinance No. 2023-2 was also unanimously approved on first reading to change the zoning of .63 acres of land located at 226 and 228 W. Main St. from a Planned Development Zoning District to a Light Commercial Zoning District.
Ordinances, second reading
• Ordinance No. 2022-32 was approved by a 5-0 vote on second reading, annexing an 11.93 acres tract of land located at 5269 State Highway 27 and zoning the property as an Industrial and Manufacturing Zoning District.
• On second reading, council voted unanimously to approve Ordinance No. 2022-30, which provides for a newly-established rules and regulations governing short-term rentals within the Kerrville City Limits. The ordinance was created through a host of citizens, including city staff, an ad hoc committee and with guidance from the Planning & Zoning Board. The passage of the ordinance includes a land use regulation and all short-term rentals previously approved through Conditional Use Permits will be grandfathered in, but must comply with regulations.
• Council voted 5-0 to approve Ordinance No. 2022-23 amending the city’s “Traffic and Vehicles section of its Code of Ordinances by revising the definition of “excessive or unusual noise” and “noise makers” as it pertains to vehicles operating within the city limits.
Presentations
• Eychner presented a Kerrville Kindness award to the Kerrville Police Department Citizen Police Academy Alumni Association for their efforts in facilitating the annual Blue Santa program;
• Eychner introduced citizen Katie McMillan as the winner of the city’s “Christmas in Kerrville” poem contest.
Board appointments
Council voted to appoint individuals to serve the city in the following capacities:
• Rebecca Dittmar to serve on the Food Service Advisory Board;
• Barbara Jansen and Lana Tatsch to serve on the Library Advisory Board;
• Russell Nemky to serve on the Parks & Recreation Advisory Board;
• David Lipscomb, Tabor McMillan, Mike Sigerman (reappointments) and Kimberly Richards to serve on the Planning & Zoning Commission.
Other business
• Council approved a motion to negotiate a contract with the highest-ranked design-build team for the renovation of the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center, with a construction cost of $3.25 million to Marksman General Contractors from San Antonio;
• Council approved a construction agreement with D&D Contractors by a 5-0 vote for the Westminster Street Reconstruction project in the amount of $1,846,158.40;
• Fees of $100 for initial application and $50 for renewals for owners of short-term rental properties were approved unanimously by council.
Consent agenda
Council approved the following items under the consent agenda:
• Resolution No. 81-2022, establishing the City of Kerrville’s intent to become certified as a Dark Sky Community;
• Purchase of VirTra training simulator and equipment, using grant funds;
• Revised rules of procedure for the Zoning Board of Adjustments;
• Contract with Recon Infosec for managed detection and response services through the TIPS purchasing contract for the amount of $60,486 per year;
• Construction agreement with Alsay Incorporated for the Water Well No. 9 improvement project in the amount of $294,000 for the H Street location;
• An amendment to the lease agreement for 715 Water St. with Kerrville’s Fourth on the River.
