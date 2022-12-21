Council OKs plans for River Trail extension
Mayor Judy Eychner (right) receives the Gold Award for Planning from the Texas Chapter of the American Planning Association’s Carol Barrett at last week’s regular council meeting.

Kerrville City Council members approved plans for River Trail extensions, finalized the new short-term rental ordinance and were presented with a challenging, yet positive year-end financial report, as well has acted on a host of other important city agenda items at the Dec. 13 regular meeting,  

Downtown River Trail

