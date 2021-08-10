As of Sept. 1, Texas will be one of the 21 states where qualified people can carry a handgun without a license.
However, getting a Texas License to Carry a Handgun still offers several advantages. Licensees can use their Texas license to carry in many states which have reciprocity agreements. There are several locations where people can carry with a LTC, but not without one. A LTC enables people to skip the background check when purchasing a firearm from a dealer.
Taking the LTC class is advisable whether students intend to apply for a LTC or not. It will give them valuable information about where they can and cannot carry, what self-defense acts can be justified to keep them out of jail, and how to interact with law enforcement.
Long-time instructor Larry Arnold has scheduled Saturday LTC classes for the fall through Club Ed, at the Dietert Center, with the first one meeting Saturday, Aug. 14.
Arnold has more than 35 years’ experience teaching basic shooting classes. He is an NRA Basic Pistol instructor; a Texas Department of Public Safety License to Carry, and School Safety instructor; and a Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Hunter Education Master instructor.
For more information contact him at (830) 459-5419 or larry@talonsite.com.
To register for classes, contact Club Ed at (830) 792-4044, email clubed@dietertcenter.org, or visit www.clubed.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.