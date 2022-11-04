The City of Kerrville Neighborhood Enhancement Team is gearing up for a Neighborhood Enhancement Clean-up Day on Saturday, Nov. 5, in the Westland/Richeson area neighborhood.
The NET is in full swing planning for this event. The city’s code enforcement office will place a large dumpster on city property located on the corner of Circle Avenue and Pershing Avenue from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. During this time, citizens will be able to get rid of all unwanted trash that has been piling up on their property. Below is a list of items that will not be allowed.
