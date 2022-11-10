The City of Kerrville Public Works, Solid Waste Division would like to remind citizens about the free Bulky Item Drop Off program.
Through this program, the city sponsors two free trips per calendar year to the landfill for Kerrville residents with an active account for solid waste services.
During the 2022 calendar year, eligible residents may request two landfill vouchers to be issued and used during 2022. Residents are able to discard unwanted appliances such as washers, dryers, water heaters, and other miscellaneous furniture.
Refrigerators, freezers and A/C units are allowed only if the refrigerant has been reclaimed and the unit has been tagged by a licensed technician. Bagged trash, as well as brush and yard waste, is also allowed to be dropped off at the landfill with the voucher.
Below are some important voucher guidelines that must be followed:
• Residents with city solid waste services are allowed TWO vouchers per household per year;
• Vouchers are available to be picked up at City Hall, 701 Main St., or by calling the Public Works office at (830) 258-1221;
• Each voucher is valid for ONE trip to the landfill during 2022;
• Vouchers expire Dec. 31, 2022;
• All items transported must be covered and/or secured during transportation;
• Landfill/Transfer Station Hours: Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:50 p.m. & Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.;
• Loads larger than a utility trailer must be approved prior to drop-off. Call Public Works at (830) 258-1221.
• Household paints, chemicals, and other hazardous items;
• Construction material and lumber.
The Solid Waste Division encourages citizens to check with neighbors who may need assistance. This promotes engagement and stewardship within your neighborhood. Keep in mind that guidelines still apply when assisting a neighbor.
Please be aware, the landfill will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 to observe Thanksgiving Day.
The landfill is located at 200 Landfill Rd. For more information about any of the city’s solid waste services, please contact the City of Kerrville Public Works Department at (830) 258-1221.
