A third case of rabies in a wild animal for this year was confirmed March 31 – this time in a bat discovered on Dutch Lane in Hunt.
Kerr County Animal Services Director Reagan Givens said his department received a call on March 29 from a resident who said their family’s pet cat had come into contact with a bat on their property the evening of March 26.
“An animal control officer responded to their residence to pick up the bat and prepare it for shipment to the lab” Givens said. “We received word from the lab this morning that the bat was positive for rabies.
“This latest positive rabies case means we’ve had three cases of rabies all within a week’s time. It is something to consider when you take into account the fact that we only had four cases all last year,” Givens said.
In the second case, Kerr County Animal Services was advised of an opossum that came into contact with a property owner’s dogs, said Givens. “The suspect animal was dispatched and picked up by one of our officers on March 25 on Meadowview Lane. We sent it to the lab for testing and received the results back today, March 30. The lab followed protocol and determined a positive result after deeming the specimen untestable due to decomposition.”
The property owner whose pets were exposed was notified of the proper steps to follow after a suspected exposure to rabies, Givens said.
“According to Texas law, if a cat or dog is bitten or has made contact with an animal known to be rabid, then that pet should be humanely euthanized,” Givens explained. “Many pet owners are unwilling to do that, understandably. In that case, the protocol then depends on if the pets are current on their rabies vaccinations.”
If the exposed family pets have been previously vaccinated against rabies, they should be revaccinated immediately and restrained or confined for a period of 45 days.
If the pets have not had their rabies shots, then they should get vaccinated immediately and be placed in strict isolation for 90 days, with booster rabies shots given in the third and eighth weeks of isolation.
“This case is a great reminder to all of us that we should protect our family pets by making sure they are vaccinated against rabies – a horrible, deadly, viral disease,” Givens said.
Pet owners here are required by a Kerr County Commissioners’ Court order to have their dogs and cats vaccinated by the time the animals are 4 months old. Booster vaccines should then be received at least once every 3 years. Pet owners should keep proper certification that their pets are vaccinated. Those forms are furnished by the veterinarian who provides the shots.
“Rabies can spread to humans from family pets who have been bitten or otherwise infected by a rabid animal,” Givens said. “It is essential that we protect our pets and, in so doing, protect ourselves.”
“If you see a wild animal and it appears ‘friendly,’ do not ever approach it,” Givens said. “Doing so puts you at risk.”
Anyone noticing either a domestic or wild animal behaving abnormally is asked to make a note of its location and immediately call Kerr County Animal Services at (830) 257-3100 or call local law enforcement.
Suspected cases of rabies may also be reported to the Zoonosis Control office in San Antonio by calling (210) 949-2048.
The county’s first case of rabies was in a skunk, discovered just last week on Forest Circle, just off Bandera Highway.
