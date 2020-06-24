The City of Kerrville would like to inform residents that the curbside brush/yard waste collection for June is experiencing delays. Due to the extensive storms that swept through the City of Kerrville during the last week of May, there has been an overabundance of brush and yard waste for Republic Services to pick up.
“Despite bringing in extra crews, Republic Services is still facing challenges to complete routes on time,” Assistant Director of Public Works David Barrera said. “Typically, 70-80 tons of brush/yard waste are collected city-wide in a month. This month’s total is expected to exceed 350 tons.”
Services not completed this week will resume on Monday. Staff from Public Works and Republic Services would like to thank citizens in advance for their understanding and cooperation, and apologize for any inconveniences these delays may have caused.
As a reminder, brush/yard waste regulations are listed below:
• Yard waste consists of bagged leaves or grass clippings (25 bag limit, maximum 35 pounds per bag);
• Brush and tree limbs are not to exceed six inches in diameter and six feet in length. They should be neatly stacked with the cut ends facing the curb;
• Brush/yard waste collection should not exceed two cubic yards (equal to a small pick-up truck bed filled four feet high from bed of truck);
• Place items at least three feet away from structures, vehicles, or other obstructions;
• Do not place items directly under low-lying tree limbs or overhead lines.
For excess amounts of brush and yard waste, residents who have not yet used their third-quarter voucher may call the Public Works offices to make arrangements. The voucher is good for one free trip to the landfill and must be used by Sept. 30.
For questions, additional information, or to obtain a voucher, call the City of Kerrville Public Works Department at 258-1221.
Additional information regarding Solid Waste Services is available on the City of Kerrville website at www.kerrvilletx.gov/77/Solid-Waste.
