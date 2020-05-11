Upper Guadalupe River Authority General Manager Ray Buck has been appointed by the governing body of the Texas Water Development Board to the “Interregional Planning Council” as the representative for Region J. The Council was created by House Bill 807 of the 86th Texas Legislature and consists of representatives from the 16 regional water planning groups in Texas. The Council’s goal is to facilitate increased coordination and dialogue among the regional water planning groups and TWDB concerning water planning and water management strategies.
The regional water planning group process was established by the Texas Legislature in 1997 to provide a structure to plan for future water needs through local input from members, who represent a variety of water supply interests. Every five years, water plans developed by the 16 regions are merged by TWDB into the State Water Plan. The ultimate goal of the State Water Plan is to identify policies and actions that may be needed to meet Texas’ near-term and long-term water needs, based on a reasonable projected use of water, affordable water supply availability, and conservation of the state’s natural resources.
Kerr County is part of the Plateau Regional Water Planning Group (Region J) which stretches from the Central Texas Hill Country westward to the Rio Grande and includes Bandera, Edwards, Kerr, Kinney, Real, and Val Verde Counties.
“Under the chairmanship of Kerr County Commissioner Jonathan Letz, Region J has not had planning disputes with other regions, but this is not necessarily true for other regions across the state. One of our goals for this council is to help solve interregional water supply planning disputes. Our other priority is to follow the direction of Representative Lyle Larsen to ‘think outside the box’ with planning recommendations in order to ensure all of Texas has adequate water supplies,” said Buck.
The Council is tasked with delivering a report by Oct. 14 to include a summary of the policy discussions held by the Council, and specific recommendations for regional water planning groups, TWDB, and the Texas Legislature. For more information, viisit: www.ugra.org/plateau-water-planning-group.
