Our Lady of the Hills is accepting sign-ups for two sports camps that the school’s athletic department is offering this Summer.
The OLH Football Program will be hosting a skills camp on Wednesday through Friday, July 6-8 at the OLH football field for students in grades 7-12.
The camp will teach everything from basic positional fundamentals and skills to forward and lateral quickness, and basic hip mobility. The OLH coaching staff, with the help from former college and pro players, will provide instruction.
The camp schedule is 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for quarterbacks, runningbacks, wide receivers, and tightends.
Afternoon sessions will operate from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. for linemen, linebackers and defensive backs.
Registration fee is $100 (includes shirt), and for more information contact OLH athletic director and head football coach Brock Kenyon at (830) 895-0501, (903) 830-0816, or at brock.kenyon@olhcollege prep.org
Hawks Basketball
Skills Camp
The OLH Basketball Program will be hosting a skills camp Friday and Saturday, July 15-16 at the Cailloux Gymnasium on the OLH campus.
The camp will teach everything from basic fundamentals and skills to overall balance and flexibility. Students in grades 7-12 are eligible to attend.
The OLH coaching staff, with the help of a guest professional basketball coach, will provide instruction.
The morning session runs from 8:30-11 a.m. An afternoon session is from 1- 3:30 p.m.
Registration fee is $100 (includes shirt), and for more information contact OLH athletic director Brock Kenyon at (830) 895-0501, (903) 830-0816, or at brock. kenyon@olhcollegeprep.org.
