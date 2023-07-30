The Museum of Western Art continues its pledge to make its 40th anniversary year one to remember. Executive Director Darrell Beauchamp has just added two workshops to the talent-studded list of teachers previously scheduled.
“We are very fortunate to be able to attract the best instructors to teach our workshops here at the museum. The instructors for this workshop season are fabulous artists in their own right and have been respected for years for their teachings at other established art schools,” Beauchamp said.
Following successful workshops held over the summer, the next scheduled workshop is:
• Sept. 11-13 – “The Beauty of Skyscapes with instructor Linda Glover Gooch.” Gooch has taught at the renowned Scottsdale Art School in Arizona and at the Museum of Western Art. Her upcoming workshop will concentrate on the values, edges and composition that will help bring your skyscape to life.
Beauchamp urges those interested to sign up quickly, as at least two workshops have sold out this summer.
Registration information and required workshop materials for each of the workshops can be found at museumofwesternart.com under "workshops" or phone (830) 896-2553.
