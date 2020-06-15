The Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library resumed public computer use on a limited basis beginning Tuesday, June 9.
With the health and safety of the public and staff in mind, the library is implementing parameters on computer use. The library will open four computers in the General Use area, two computers in the Children’s Area, and one computer in the Teen Area in an effort to support social distancing.
Due to the limited number of computers available, public computer use will be limited to 60 minutes per patron per day. Patrons may make same-day computer reservations by calling the library reference desk at 258-1274. For those who choose to use their own devices, the library offers free public WiFi and wireless printing via PrinterOn.
For more information, contact the library reference desk at 258-1274, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
