The Kerr Regional History Center is now presenting “Fact, Fiction, and the New World: The Role of Books in the Making of America,” an exhibition organized by Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, with support from T.L.L. Temple Foundation.
The availability of books and the spread of literacy profoundly influenced the discovery of the New World. Looking for people, places and things that were described in books, explorers defined their encounters by referring to names and ideas from popular stories and ancient legends.
