The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department would like to announce that registration for 2023 summer activities will open on Feb. 1 at 8 a.m. Activities include Group Swim Lessons, Junior Lifeguard Camp, Mermaid Class, Kids Triathlon, Skateboard Competition, Disc Golf Tournament, and much more.
Registration for all programs will occur at the Parks and Recreation Department office at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy.; over the phone at (830) 257-7300; or online at www.kerrvilletx.gov/registration.
Aquatics
Swim Lessons
There will be three Group Swim lessons sessions at the Olympic Pool for ages six months and up. Each session runs Tuesday through Friday for two weeks; the fee is $45 per session. Participants are encouraged to sign up early as classes fill up fast.
Session dates are as follows:
• Session 1: June 6 - 16; Registration deadline is June 2;
• Session 2: June 20 - 30; Registration deadline is June 16;
• Session 3: July 11 - 21; Registration deadline is July 7.
Private and Semi-Private Swim Lessons
Private swim lessons are offered for those interested in one-on-one instruction with a swim instructor. Registration at $100 gets you four one-hour classes. For parents with children at a similar skill level and looking for one-on-one instruction, we offer semi-private lessons (up to two children) at $150 for four one-hour classes. Private and semi-private lessons are scheduled during open swim (12 - 6 p.m.). To schedule private or semi-private swim lessons, e-mail Rosa Ledesma at rosa.ledesma@ kerrvilletx.gov.
Junior Lifeguard Camp
Junior Lifeguard Camp is an excellent opportunity for children to obtain skills and knowledge to keep themselves and others safe in aquatic environments. Participants will be introduced to lifesaving techniques, swimming, and team-building skills to help in a water safety emergency.
Participants will NOT become certified lifeguards but can gain experience in this fun camp. The camp will run July 24-28, starting at 8 a.m. and ending at noon. The fee to attend is $75 per participant.
Participants must be between the ages of 10-14, and be able to swim on their own.
Mermaid Class
Our mermaid class is back again – learn to swim in a beautiful mermaid tail. You'll learn different monofin swimming techniques to get you feeling like a mermaid. Participants must be able to swim on their own. This four-day class will run from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. starting Aug. 1. The fee to participate is $60.
Senior Water Aerobics
Senior citizens may participate in this low-impact water aerobics exercise class offered through the Dietert Center. You can register through the Dietert Center by visiting them at 451 Guadalupe St. or calling (830) 792-4044.
Adult Lap Swim
Adults aged 16 years plus may swim laps long course at the Olympic Pool Tuesday – Thursday from 9 - 10 a.m. once the Olympic Pool opens on May 27. Regular $1 admission or a Dietert membership pass is required for entry.
U.S. Master Swimming Class and Private/Semi-Private
Lessons
Once the Olympic Pool opens, you can join other adult (age 18 plus) swim aficionados to increase the fitness impact of your swim workouts and improve both the efficiency and effectiveness of your swim strokes. Classes will take place on Thursdays from 7:45 - 8:50 a.m.
The drop in fee is $15, or you can purchase a package of four classes for $50. An adult "learn to swim" program is also available. To make an appointment or for more info, contact Celeste Hamman, Certified US Masters Swim Coach, at coachceleste@icloud. com.
Pool Rentals
Looking for the perfect place to host your summer party? Reservations at the Olympic Pool for picnic area rentals, pool pavilion rentals, and entire pool rentals are available. Reservation fees and packages are below, all reservations include lifeguards:
• Olympic Pool Rental ($250 for two hours + $100 deposit).
• Saturdays 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. and 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
• Sundays 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.
• 200 person maximum.
• Pool Pavilion Rental ($25 for two hours + $25 deposit; $65 for the entire day + $25 deposit).
• Two-hour time blocks between 12 - 6 p.m. or rent the pavilion for the entire day (12 - 6 p.m.).
• Rental does not include admission fees.
• Pool Picnic Area Rental ($15 for the entire day).
• Rental does not include admission fees.
Recreation
Disc Golf Tournament
The first-ever disc golf tournament will be held on campus at Schreiner University, 2100 Memorial Blvd., on March 25, beginning at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is highly encouraged as the number of tournament teams will be capped at 10. The entry fee is $20 per team and is non-refundable. This tournament play will consist of teams of two playing the best disc on all 18 available holes. Each player is expected to bring their own equipment.
Skateboard Competition
The Skateboard Competition will take place on June 10 at Singing Wind Park beginning at 10 a.m. Entrants will have three minutes to perform their best skating skills. Admission is free; however, participants will need to register for the event. Helmets are required; no exceptions will be made. On-site registration will also be available for this event.
Cornhole Tournament
The city’s second annual cornhole tournament will be held on May 27 beginning at 10 a.m. Pre-registration is highly encouraged as the number of tournament teams will be capped at 12. The entry fee is $20 per team and is non-refundable. This year, the tournament will be held at the Trailhead Beer Garden on Schreiner University’s campus.
Adult Basketball Tournament
Schreiner University will also be hosting the city’s 3 v 3 adult basketball tournament. This tournament will begin at 10 a.m. on July 29 in the Schreiner University Event Center. Cost to enter will be $45 per team (non-refundable) and the tournament will be capped at six teams.
Ages 16 years and up can participate, but those under the age of 18 years will need a signed parent waiver.
Kids Triathlon
The Kids Triathlon will take place on Aug. 12 within Singing Wind Park at the Olympic Pool, 601 Olympic Dr. Boys and girls ages 18 years and under are welcome to participate in this swim, bike, and run event sponsored by Hill Country Bicycle Works. The fee for a single child is $15. For parents with multiple children, the Parks and Recreation Department offers the following discount: $10 for the second child and $5 for every child after that. Pre-registration will end Aug. 9. On-site registration will be available for this event (cash or check only), but pre-registration is highly encouraged.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow us on Facebook at City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
