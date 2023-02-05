The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department would like to announce that registration for 2023 summer activities will open on Feb. 1 at 8 a.m. Activities include Group Swim Lessons, Junior Lifeguard Camp, Mermaid Class, Kids Triathlon, Skateboard Competition, Disc Golf Tournament, and much more.

Registration for all programs will occur at the Parks and Recreation Department office at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy.; over the phone at (830) 257-7300; or online at www.kerrvilletx.gov/registration.

