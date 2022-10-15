The Salvation Army is hosting a Brass Concert featuring USA Southern Staff Band on Friday, Oct. 21 from 7-8:30 p.m. at the Cailloux Theater.
The Southern Territorial Band has been closely linked to the ministry of the Salvation Army across the Southern United States and beyond for 95 years. The band is proud of its roots in the traditional brass band genre, which combines the musicality and agility of the symphony orchestra with the power of the marching band.
They offer a wide variety of music, including arrangements of hymns, classical works, jazz, Latin, and blockbuster hits.
The band is thrilled to be returning to Texas for the first time in more than 10 years and is eager to share impactful music, testimony, and outreach alongside the Salvation Army of Kerrville and music programs here in the Hill Country. This concert features breathtaking, Christ-centered music through a powerful, one-of-a-kind presentation that will uplift you.
For more information, please visit our website at www.kerrvillekroc. org or call the Salvation Army Kroc Center’s front desk at (830) 315-5762.
