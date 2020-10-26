Schreiner University conducted its seventh week of surveillance testing for COVID-19 in accordance with the University’s published protocols.
Under the direction of Peterson Health, the University conducted 96 student tests and 18 employee tests. These were rapid response tests that are statistically unlikely to return a false positive. After analyzing the tests at Peterson Regional Medical Center, all tests were negative.
In a message to students and employees last week. Schreiner University President Dr. Charlie McCormick congratulated and thanked the campus community for their extraordinary efforts in abiding by the safety protocols. As a result of the continued negative test results, the plans are to continue to open areas of campus for student and employee enjoyment while still adhering to mask and social-distancing protocols.
The campus remains closed to the general public at this time.
This is an update regarding Schreiner University’s Surveillance Testing protocol only. It is not a report regarding anyone who is symptomatic or in isolation because of a potential exposure.
For additional coronavirus information regarding the regional, county and campus environments, please see Scheiner's COVID dashboard at https://schreiner.edu/covid-19-update/.
Schreiner University will continue weekly surveillance testing of both employees and students. More information on Schreiner University’s safety protocols can be found at schreiner.edu.
