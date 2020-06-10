The Kerrville Independent School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.
Meals are being provided to all children without charge; and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. The is no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Meal service is being offered at the following locations: Fred Tally Elementary School, 1840 Goat Creek Parkway, Kerrville; and Tivy High School, 3250 Loop 534, Kerrville.
Meal service is offered Monday through Friday. It started June 1 and will end June 30.
Breakfast is served 7 to 9 a.m.; and lunch is served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
To file a complaint of discrimination, write or call immediately to USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Ave., SW, Washington, D.C., 20250-9410. The phone number is (800) 795-3272, or (202) 720-6481 (TTY).
USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
Local residents can call the Kerrville Independent School District at 257-2215.
