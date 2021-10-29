The Kerr Regional History Center is currently presenting “Lone Star and Eagle: German Immigration to Texas,” an exhibition by Humanities Texas, the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
In the 1840s, German immigrants began settling at New Braunfels, Fredericksburg, Sisterdale and other locations, imparting a distinctive character to these communities. “Lone Star and Eagle” features reproductions of archival photographs, newspaper headlines, maps and paintings that tell the story of these remarkable people who were known for their individual and communal industry in setting down roots and adapting ways of the old country to life in a new world.
The exhibition is free and available to the public through Nov. 4. The Kerr Regional History Center is open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, contact the KRHC at (830) 258-1278, the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library reference desk at (830) 258-1274 or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx. gov.
Humanities Texas develops and supports diverse programs across the state, including lectures, oral history projects, teacher institutes, traveling exhibitions and documentary films.
