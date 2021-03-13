H-E-B recently announced that H-E-B “Quest for Texas Best” call for entries is now open.
In its eighth year, H-E-B “Quest for Texas Best” has expanded its search for the finest foods and beverages in the Lone Star State to also include non-food items.
In addition to food creators and innovators, Texas-based purveyors of beauty items, toys, home goods, household necessities, gardening supplies, coolers and everything in between are now invited to join.
The call for entries is now open, and submissions will be accepted through April 7.
Qualified participants will compete for a combined $70,000 in cash prizes and the opportunity to feature their product on H-E-B shelves across the state.
For more details about H-E-B Quest for Texas Best, visit H-E-B Newsroom by logging on to https://newsroom.heb.com/h-e-b-quest-for-texas-best-2021-call-for-entries-now-open.
