Tivy cadet receives award at MOWW ceremony

Tivy High School Air Force JROTC Cadet Eryn Russell received the Military Order of the World Wars JROTC Award of Merit at the June 9 meeting of Hill Country Chapter- MOWW.
Cadet Russell was cited for outstanding leadership, responsibility, and community service. She was chosen from among her peers at the Tivy High School JROTC by her instructors.
She was presented with the citation and medal by CDR Ralph Lewis, USCG (ret), outgoing Hill Country Chapter Commander. Cadet Russell’s parents and CMSgt Michael Garifalo, USAF (ret) Aerospace Science Instructor at Tivy High School were in attendance.
The June meeting of Hill Country Chapter at the Y.O. Ranch Resort and Conference Center marks a return after a three-month hiatus imposed by COVID-19 prevention restrictions.
The meeting was an occasion to present a number of other awards. Several members of the Chapter staff were recognized for their service to the chapter. The Chapter presented the MOWW Award of Merit plaque to the Y.O. staff for their many years supporting Hill Country Chapter. Sales Manager Rick Russell accepted the award on behalf of the service staff at the Y.O.
LTC Chuck Chamberlin, USA (ret), Commander-in-Chief of the Military Order of the World Wars, officiated at the installation of officers for the coming year. CAPT Deborah Dombeck, USCG (ret) was inducted as the new MOWW Region VIII Commander. Region VIII includes all MOWW chapters in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Nebraska.
COL Norm Wells, USAF (ret) took over command of Hill Country Chapter, relieving CDR Ralph Lewis, USCG (ret) who completed three years as commander of the chapter. Lewis took the occasion to thank members of the chapter for their great support in outreach programs, fundraising events, and other chapter activities. He challenged the membership to support COL Wells as he takes the reins.
LTC Chamberlin commended the chapter for exemplary performance over the past several years, having grown from a very small chapter to what is classified now as a “medium-sized chapter.” Chamberlin remarked such growth in chapter membership is almost unprecedented in MOWW.
The Military Order of the World Wars is a veteran’s service organization founded in 1919 to promote good citizenship, patriotic education, and military and public service.
Active duty, retired and former commissioned or warrant officers of the uniformed services of the United States are eligible for membership. More information is available from the chapter commander, Norm Wells, at 895-0788.
