Cash pens new book, available at HCAF

Hill Country author Wanda Garner Cash’s new book, “Pancho Villa’s Saddle at the Cadillac Bar,” is available now at the Hill Country Arts Foundation’s gift shop and online at Texas A&M University Press, Amazon, and Barnes & Noble.
Cash, who lives in Ingram, has been the director of the Texas Arts and Crafts Fair, since retiring as a journalism professor at the University of Texas at Austin in 2016. Born and reared in Laredo, she is a granddaughter of the founder Mayo Bessan and a daughter of Porter Garner, who built its modern reputation during his tenure from 1946 until 1979.
In this memoir, which Cash says is a mixture of narrative storytelling and oral history, she traces the humble beginnings of the Cadillac Bar, the iconic Nuevo Laredo venue that became the go-to place for decades of locals and visitors from all over the world.
The Cadillac Bar built a reputation as one of the finest eateries and watering holes in the Southwest, even surviving a 1954 flood that devastated cities on both sides of the Rio Grande. Its history sprawls across more than a half-century and its food and drink drew inspiration from the culinary traditions of southern Louisiana, from pre-prohibition New Orleans, and from the dusty border towns that straddle the Rio Grande in far South Texas.
In her introduction, Cash writes, “I grew up behind the bar: first child and first grandchild. I spoke Spanish before I spoke English and I learned my numbers counting coins at my grandfather’s desk . . . I rode Pancho Villa’s saddle on a sawhorse in the main dining room, with a toy six-shooter in my holster. I fed the monkeys and parrots my grandfather kept in the Cadillac’s parking lot.”
Readers will find themselves drawn to a different, more languid time: when Laredo society matrons passed long afternoons in the bar, sipping Ramos Gin Fizzes; when fraternity miscreants slouched into the Cadillac to recover from adventures “South of the Border;” when tourists waited in long lines for 40-cent tequila sours and plates of chicken envueltos.
A book-signing at the Hill Country Arts Foundation is planned sometime after the first of the year, when the coronavirus health crisis has abated.
