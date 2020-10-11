Schreiner University conducted its fifth week of surveillance testing for COVID-19 in accordance with the University’s published protocols, with reports concluding zero positive cases.
Under the direction of Peterson Health, the University conducted 55 student tests and 11 employee tests.
These were rapid response tests that are statistically unlikely to return a false positive.
After analyzing the tests at Peterson Regional Medical Center, all tests were negative.
“Another wonderful job this week of keeping yourselves and the Schreiner community safe.” said Dr. Charlie McCormick in a statement to campus. “I hope students are able to stay on campus this weekend to enjoy the concert and this extraordinary weather we've been having. If you absolutely must travel, then be extra-cautious, especially if you will be around people who may not be as comfortable with enhanced safety protocols (including mask wearing and social distancing) as you are.”
The campus remains closed to the general public at this time.
Schreiner University will continue weekly surveillance testing of both employees and students. More information on Schreiner University’s safety protocols can be found at schreiner.edu.
