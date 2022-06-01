Council denies zoning change request

A zoning change that would have allowed for an apartment complex to be built in Kerrville South was denied, questions regarding city policy on Conditional Use Permits emerged and council members were provided an update on the funding process for the voter-approved Public Safety Facility at last week’s regular meeting of the Kerrville City Council.
Proposed apartment complex
Ordinance No. 2022-22, requesting a zoning change for 36.28 acres of land located at 1601 Medina Highway from a Residential Estate Zoning District to a Multifamily Residential Zoning District, and amending the city’s Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, was shot down by council on a 5-0 vote, with the basis for denial unanimously cited by all council members being concerns on changing the citizens’ wishes as it pertains to growth through the comprehensive plan.
Drew Paxton, planning director, provided background to the property, saying in 2018 a developer requested the city provide assistance with infrastructure issues to complete a planned subdivision.
“That project did not come to fruition,” Paxton said. “In 2019, the developer came back with a planned subdivision and reqeusted R-2, Medium Density Residential that was approved and they started working on their civil engineering plans. Again, that project did not come to fruition. In 2020, they rezoned from R-2 to 172 of the 225 acres to R-E. Since then, the property has been broken up to at least two different parcels. The request today is for the 36 acres to R-3.”
Paxton said the area of Kerrville South that was being discussed was not necessarily specifically addressed in the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, saying the current zoning was a “holdover” from the 2008 plan.
The property in question fronts Medina Highway and is surrounded by Riverhill, Kerrville-Schreiner Park and undeveloped land currently zoned as Residential Estates, Paxton said.
Paxton also said the Planning & Zoning Commission unanimously approved the zoning change request.
Representing the developer making the request, attorney Gregory Richards cited the drastic need for workforce housing, saying as many as 366 multi-family units were planned for the property.
“You may be aware that Medina River Estates, LLC sold 55 acres of the 225.76 acre tract to Riverhill Estates, LLC,” Richards said. “The 55 acres is immediately adjacent to the Riverhill subdivision and is zoned RE and provides a significant buffer to the remainder the property.”
Richards said 168 acres remains in the original tract, with only the 26.28 being considered for the apartment complex.
“The zoning changes that occurred to date were all from the same developer trying to bring housing to Kerrville,” Richards said.
He said he and his client tried to be creative in an effort to build workforce housing, but were interrupted by COVID-19 and supply chain issues.
Currently, Richards said he is representing a separate company, Trophy Properties, who is trying to build the apartment complex on the the 36 acre tract part of the same property.
“Currently the state hospital has 376 open positions and have stated that lack of affordable housing is especially problematic for entry level employees,” Richards said. “Peterson Health has a 120 open positions and have stated that lack of available housing is preventing them from being able to hire.”
Richards said he personally conducted an informal study, calling all of the local apartment complexes to inquire about availability.
“Of every one of those, there was not one single apartment available, not one,” Richards said. “Many of them had waiting lists and some of them had waiting lists so long they said we’re not even taking any more people on the waiting list.”
Richards then said he spoke with city staff and discovered only one permit is open for a multifamily project, which has been open for two years with no activity.
Citing the 2019 housing study, Richards quoted the need for 1,300 housing units based on anticipated future demand.
After Richards spoke, however, a host of local residents, primarily residents of Riverhill, opposed the project, citing traffic, water availability, aesthetics and the Kerrville 2050 Plan.
In the end, however, it was council’s opinion that because the project had been rezoned multiple times already and that the requested zoning did not adhere to the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan, they could not approve the request.
“If we have to amend the plan every time a big change like this is proposed, in my opinion, that’s zoning driving planning and not planning driving zoning,” newly-elected Place 3 Councilperson Joe Herring, Jr., said.
In various forms, all council members echoed Herring’s sentiments.
Public Safety Facility update
Director of Finance Julie Behrens provided a preliminary information regarding the voter-approved issuance of General Obligation Bonds following the passage of the City of Kerrville Bond Election to fund the city’s Public Safety Facility.
Behrens said she would be distributing a draft calendar once details are finalized.
“I just wanted to let you know what was happening and when,” Behrens said.
She said through June and July, city staff will continue to work with Hilltop Securities and bond counsel to draft the Preliminary Official Statement for bond issuance.
“That’s the the big thing that describes the issuance of the bonds and what they are used for and exactly how that process is going to work,” Behrens said.
She said documents will have be created to allow for delivery to Standard & Poors for bond rating dermination, followed by a conference call with S&P.
“Completing the land purchase will also be a priority,” Behrens said. “Also, starting to engage in the process of selecting engineers, architects and those kinds of things.”
Behrens said she will receive the City of Kerrville’s bond rating in August.
“Then we will bring an ordinance to you for issuance and actual sale of those bonds,” Behrens said.
Behrens said the purchase of the land and any and all expenses already incurred would be reimbursed through the bond revenue for the project.
“It’s not going to hurt us from a cash flow standpoint and it will be reimbursed fairly quickly,” Behrens said.
Behrens said more detaiils will be provided at future meetings, saying “You will be hearing a lot about this in the next few months.”
According to Behrens, city staff and council should expect receipt of the bond funds on or about Sept. 15.
Inter-local agreement
After hearing of the availability of grant funds to build a new hangar at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport in a previous meeting of the Kerrville City Council, changes were deemed necessary to the existing interlocal agreement by Kerr County officials, which were made and submitted for approval to council at their most recent meeting last week.
The proposed agreement would allow for spending for items approved in one budget year and spent in a subsequent year, in addition to other minor changes as presented by Assistant City Manager Michael Hornes.
The motion was made by Place 2 Councilperson Kim Clarkson, seconded by Place 1 Councilperson Roman Garcia and approved by a 5-0 vote.
Zoning changes
• Council unanimously approved on first reading a zoning change request for 7.08 acres of land located at 1600 Junction Highway. The property is currently zoned as a Light Commercial Zoning District and is requested to be changed to a General Commercial Zoning District.
• By a 5-0 vote, council voted on first reading to grant a zoning change for property located at 400 W. Water Street from a Single Family Residential with Accessory Dwelling Unit Zoning District to a Residential Transition Zoning District.
Conditional Use Permits
After two citizens voiced opposition regarding a request by local property owners for a Conditional Use Permit for a residence located in the 200 block of Starkey Street to be used as a short-term rental, council members determined the process must be evaluated.
While property owners Keri and Patrick Wilt advised they have followed city policy, two separate residents of the street reported they are surrounded by short-term and long-term rental units and asked that the CUP be denied.
“We believe we’ve met all of the requirements given for a Conditional Use Permit for this property,” Keri said.
Patrick said he and his wife would probably not have purchased the investment property if they had known there would be such opposition, but stated that they checked city policy before purchasing.
“I would tell you, on behalf of us, the ones making the investments, the ones that are abiding by the rules that have been put in place, we need more clarity as to what we can and cannot do, I think,” Patrick said.
After a lengthy discussion, Mayor Judy Eychner said with the swift increase in such requests, city policy should be re-evaluated.
“Patrick, what you just said, there are five people up here that feel exactly that same way and there’s a whole P&Z Commission that feel the same way,” Eychner said. “We have a workshop set for June 2 that we asked for, because we agree with you. We need more clarity.”
Place 4 Councilperson Brenda Hughes said council has no choice but to grant the CUP.
“Until the ordinance says you are limited to how many you can have on a street, we really have no choice, because it’s a private property issue,” Hughes said.
Ultimately, council voted 5-0 to grant the permit, with the understanding that the ordinance will be revisited.
Following the discussion on the property located on Starkey Street, council voted unanimously to approve Conditional Use Permits for short-term rental properties:
• In the 300 block of Cottage Street;
• In the 100 block of Jasper Lane;
• In the 500 block of Lucille Street;
• In the 200 block of Palmer Street.
Presentations
Mayor Eychner presented Karen Guerriero and members of the Kerrville Pets Alive! with a Kerrville Kindness Award. KPA! is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving the lives of homeless pets in Kerr County.
“KPA! works to keep pets in homes and out of shelters by assisting Kerr County Animal Services with funding and volunteers,” Eychner said.
She also pointed out community services provided by KPA! as reasons for the selection for the award.
Appointments
• Eychner made a motion to appoint newly-elected councilperson Joe Herring, Jr., to the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center Board of Directors, as he has already served in that capacity. Council approved the motion unanimously.
• Place 2 Councilperson Kim Clarkson was re-appointed to serve as mayor pro tem with a 5-0 vote by the Kerrville City Council.
• Council members voted unanimously to table an appointment to the Kerrville Economic Improvement Corporation until the next regular meeting set for June 14.
Consent agenda
Under the consent agenda, where all items were approved unanimously on one vote, council approved the following:
• The purchase of a library self-check machine, RFID security gates and mobile digital library assistant wand from Bibliotheca at a cost of $66,835, which will be funded by the Friends of the Library over a five-year period;
• Minutes from the regular Kerrville City Council meeting from May 10, and;
• Minutes from the Special-Called Kerrville City Council meeting from May 17.
