Tivy grad Bella King presented ‘Senior Award’

Tivy Class of 2020 Senior Bella King was recently recognized for an Exceptional Senior Award presented by Representative Chip Roy.
Rep. Chip Roy said he is honored to present Exceptional Senior Awards to outstanding members of the high school Class of 2020.
“Bella King is a breath of fresh air. She is a positive, upbeat kid with a big heart that truly cares for everyone she meets," said Tivy High School Principal Shelby Balser. "Her voice in this world will make an impact and I look forward to watching her succeed.”
The Exceptional Senior Award is presented to stellar seniors across Texas’ 21st Congressional District for the graduating Class of 2020.
ESA winners are students that have consistently displayed high levels of character, leadership, integrity, and diligence. These virtues were evident through their philanthropic activities, academic success, and reputations among peers and teachers.
The Congressman originally planned to present the ESAs to the winners in person. However, COVID-19 created unusual circumstances for the Class of 2020 and put students through extraordinary difficulties. Instead, the ESA certificates were mailed to winners several weeks ago.
Roy visited with the seniors virtually and offered his congratulations. He encouraged them to choose optimism during this difficult time and remain proud of their achievement and said “With fine young people like these, Texans have reason to be optimistic about our great State’s future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.