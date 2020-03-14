The City of Kerrville Public Works, Solid Waste Division reminds citizens about their free bulk waste drop off voucher for this quarter. The voucher is intended for residents that have an active account for solid waste services and is good to be used one time through March 31, 2020. Residents are able to discard unwanted appliances such as washers, dryers, water heaters, and other miscellaneous furniture. Refrigerators, freezers and A/C units are allowed only if the refrigerant has been reclaimed and the unit has been tagged by a licensed technician. Bagged trash, as well as brush and yard waste, is also allowed to be dropped off at the landfill with the voucher.
Following are some guidelines for the vouchers:
• Vouchers are available for pickup Monday – Friday, at City Hall, 701 Main St.;
• Please bring proper identification such as a valid ID, and/or utility invoice;
• Vouchers are valid for one trip to the landfill/transfer station;
• Residents are allowed one voucher per household;
• Vouchers expire Tuesday, March 31, 2020;
• All items transported must be covered and/or secured during transportation;
• For any loads larger than a utility trailer, please call ahead for approval.
Eligible residents are urged to take advantage of this free voucher to get rid of extra trash, an overabundance of yard waste, or unusable items that may be taking up space or creating an eyesore in your neighborhood.
It’s time for Spring cleaning.
Prohibited Items:
• Tires;
• Household paints, chemicals, and other hazardous items;
• New or used motor oil;
• Batteries;
• Ammunition;
• Construction material.
There will be a Household Hazardous Waste Event Saturday, April 25, 2020, which will accept some of the prohibited items listed above. For additional information about that or any of the city’s solid waste services, contact the City of Kerrville Public Works Department at 258-1221.
