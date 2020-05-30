Local homeschoolers earn ‘President’s Service Award’

Kerr County homeschooled students McKenna Hall, 17; Nathanael Hall, 15; Samuel Hall, 13; Madelyn Hall, 11; and Jonathan Hall, 9; were each awarded the Gold Level President’s Volunteer Service Award, the highest achievement given by the organization. The President’s Volunteer Service Award recognizes individuals who have engaged in volunteer community service and contributed a certain amount of service hours within a 12-month time period. These Kerr County students were awarded a gold medallion, a certificate of completion, and a letter signed by President Donald J. Trump at an awards ceremony for Texas Troop 2407, a local chartered troop of Trail Life USA and American Heritage Girls scouting programs.
Jonathan Hall earned the Gold President’s Volunteer Service Award in a brand-new age category for students as young as age 5 up to age 10. The Gold Level represents more than 75 hours of service. Jonathan went way over that, serving a total of 145 hours.
Madelyn Hall earned the Gold President’s Volunteer Service Award for her age category (ages 11-15) representing more than 100 hours of service. Madelyn performed more than 150 hours of service this last year.
Samuel Hall earned the Gold President’s Volunteer Service Award for his age category (ages 11-15) representing more than 100 hours of service. Samuel also completed well over the 100 service hours for the gold level, with 229 hours of service during the last year.
Nathanael Hall earned the Gold President’s Volunteer Service Award for his age category (ages 11-15) representing more than 100 hours of service. Nathanael completed well over the 100 service hours with 212 hours this last year.
McKenna Hall earned the Gold President’s Volunteer Service Award for her age category (ages 16-25), representing more than 250 hours of service. This is her second Gold Award in a row. McKenna completed well over the 250 service hours for the Gold Award with a total of 339 service hours this year. McKenna will be graduating from high school in a few weeks and will be attending Schreiner University as a member of their equestrian team this fall.
Background
In 2003, the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participa-tion founded the President’s Volunteer Service Award to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity. This award honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, too.
