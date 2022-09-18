The Kerr County Community Emergency Response Team is a trained squad of citizens who are calm-headed and not afraid to jump into action during the immediate aftermath of disasters. In fact, CERT members stand ready to help their neighbors in crisis even before emergency units can reach the area. Now, the local team is looking for additional squad members and has planned both an open house to provide more information about the opportunity, as well as a mandatory Oct 7-9 training weekend for new members.
“If you are brave, perform well under pressure, have the ability to lead others and, most importantly, want to be in a position to help your fellow citizens in their time of need, such as during or right after a natural disaster – or, if you know of someone who fits the bill -- we’d really love to talk to you (or them) about joining our team,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
An open house and recruitment day event is set from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Training Room, next door to the main sheriff’s office at 400 Clearwater Paseo in Kerrville.
“If you are interested in this opportunity at all, then that will be the perfect time to learn more about what CERT can do and find out questions to your answers,” Thomas said.
“It is our hope that this event will help us discover and recruit more volunteers, so that we are sure to have enough citizen heroes on hand to help our residents the next time an emergency situation happens,” Thomas added.
“Disaster response and recovery efforts require more helping hands than just those provided by our uniformed officers, firefighters and EMS personnel,” Thomas added. CERT members help their neighbors in the immediate aftermath of a disaster, provide triage and damage assessments intel to emergency agencies before they can arrive on scene, organize relief efforts and volunteers distributing food, water and emergency supplies and perform a host of other responsibilities.
All squad members must be trained in order to perform their emergency aid roles. Members of the squad will have a mandatory CERT Basic Training Course, which is slated over the Oct. 7-9 weekend.
The 20-hour course will be conducted from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 7, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, and from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct 9 – all out at the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office location.
Training course topics will include the following: CERT Organization and Structure, Medical Units 1 & 2, Light Search and Rescue, Fire Suppression, CERT and Terrorism, Disaster Preparedness, Disaster Psychology and more.
Eligibility requirements for new recruits are that he or she must be at least 18 years of age, have no criminal history and they must successfully complete the basic training weekend.
Applications to be a volunteer member on the CERT unit are available by visiting https://www. co.kerr.tx.us/sheriff/cert and clicking on the CERT Applications tab. Completed applications may be emailed to Thomas at wthomas@co.kerr.tx.us or brought to him at his office located at 400 Clearwater Paseo, Suite 100. He also is available to answer questions by phone at (830) 896-1216 during regular business hours.
