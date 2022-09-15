Kerrville readies for triathlon festival’s return

The 11th Annual Kerrville Triathlon Festival will be held the weekend of Sept. 24-25, 2022. This special event was established in 2011 when High Five Events out of Austin partnered with the city of Kerrville to bring a long-course triathlon to the Texas Hill Country. This two-day event will consist of five races, a sports exposition, and a free Kids Fun Run. The Half Distance Triathlon will feature some of the most scenic cycling available in Texas.
The festival kicks off Saturday, Sept. 24 with the Sprint Distance Triathlon. Following shortly after will be the Rookie Distance Triathlon, geared respectively for beginners and experienced athletes. Your kids won’t have to miss out on any of the fun of this festival either; they can participate in the free Kids Fun Run following the Sprint races on Saturday. Sunday is the big day featuring both a Half and Quarter Distance Triathlon.
• Expo & Athlete Packet Pick-Up – Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Inn of the Hills Hotel and Conference Center;
• Sprint Distance Triathlon, Rookie Distance Triathlon, and Kids Fun Run – Saturday, Sept. 24;
• Quarter & Half Distance Triathlon – Sunday, Sept. 25.
• Sprint – 500-meter swim, 14-mile bike, 3-mile run;
• Rookie – 300-meter swim, 14-mile bike, 2-mile run;
• Quarter – 1,000-meter swim, 29-mile bike, 6.55-mile run;
• Half – 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike, 13.1-mile run.
Advanced registration is available for all these events at www.kerrvilletri.com. Each event participant will receive a t-shirt, hat, water bottle, and goody bag. Awards will be given to the top three overall male and female participants, as well as the overall master’s male and female participant. Awards will also be presented to the top three male and female participants in each age group, starting at 24-and-under and going to 75 plus in five-year increments.
The swim start, as well as Transition Area No. 1 (the location where the bikes are parked during the swim), will be located behind SouthStar Bank, 1101 Junction Hwy., and just north of Guadalupe Street.
