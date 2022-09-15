Kerrville readies for triathlon festival’s return

The 11th Annual Kerrville Triathlon Festival will be held the weekend of Sept. 24-25, 2022. This special event was established in 2011 when High Five Events out of Austin partnered with the city of Kerrville to bring a long-course triathlon to the Texas Hill Country. This two-day event will consist of five races, a sports exposition, and a free Kids Fun Run. The Half Distance Triathlon will feature some of the most scenic cycling available in Texas.

The festival kicks off Saturday, Sept. 24 with the Sprint Distance Triathlon. Following shortly after will be the Rookie Distance Triathlon, geared respectively for beginners and experienced athletes. Your kids won’t have to miss out on any of the fun of this festival either; they can participate in the free Kids Fun Run following the Sprint races on Saturday. Sunday is the big day featuring both a Half and Quarter Distance Triathlon.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.