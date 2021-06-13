Morning Rotarians award $3K in scholarships

Kerrville Morning Rotary recently awarded two, $1,500 scholarships to local students; one from Tivy High School and one from Ingram Tom Moore High School.
Scholarship Committee Chair Bob Green said, “It’s encouraging to see such qualified candidates.”
Hugo Castorena is a senior at Tivy High School who enjoys school, playing basketball, and working at Lowe's while growing his blended ice drink franchise business, "Bolba Lounge.” Hugo and his partner have seen a very rapid increase in their business in Kerrville and are anticipating continued growth. Hugo is excited about being a business owner and plans to continue his education by taking college business courses online through Grand Canyon University. Hugo is active in his church and hopes to stay in Kerrville and engage in the local community.
Walker Ragsdale is a senior at Ingram Tom Moore High School. Walker is a very well-rounded student who played football, basketball and baseball at Ingram while maintaining excellent grades. Walker enjoys membership in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society and Interact Club where he served as president this past year. Walker plans to attend Sam Houston State University and major in criminal justice. Walker's ultimate career goal is to become a Texas Game Warden.
“It’s an honor for Morning Rotary to assist local students as they pursue further education, especially these two recipients who already have clearly defined their career goals,” said Ray Buck, Morning Rotary president.
Kerrville Morning Rotary currently meets at 6:45 a.m. every other Thursday at the Kroc Center in Kerrville. Potential members and visitors are always welcome. For more information about Kerrville Morning Rotary, meeting dates and speakers, visit www.kerrvillemorningrotary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.