The excitement is building for the upcoming Texas Arts & Crafts Fair, with local sponsors showing support and participants in place for the event set for Sept. 24-25 at the Hill Country Arts Foundation, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the event’s founding.
Laura and Wes Wagner, of the Creek Boutique in Ingram, have renewed their annual sponsorship of the food court. Chris Hughes and Broken Arrow Ranch in Ingram have signed on as tent sponsors, while Security State Bank and Trust has also renewed its annual tent sponsorship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.