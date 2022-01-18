Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas, has announced the students achieving the Dean's List designation for the 2021 fall semester.
To be eligible for the ASU Dean's List, full-time undergraduate students must maintain a 3.25 or better grade point average on a 4.0 scale.
The complete Fall 2021 Dean's List is available at angelo.edu/commencement.
Kerr County students earning a spot on the Dean’s List are:
• Gloria Bautista, of Kerrville, majoring in Communication;
• Sophia Berg, of Kerrville, majoring in Biology;
• Emma Bryant, of Kerrville, majoring in Exercise Science;
• Kayla Clayburg, of Kerrville, majoring in Animal Science;
• Vannessa Dominguez, of Mountain Home, majoring in Ag Science and Ldrshp Sec Cert;
• Zachary Hamil, of Kerrville, majoring in Management;
• James Hileman, of Kerrville, majoring in Criminal Justice;
• Keirson Jalowy, of Kerrville, majoring in Kinesiology;
• Lauren Kennedy, of Kerrville, majoring in Management;
• Bella King, of Kerrville, majoring in Psychology;
• Emma Krehbiel, of Kerrville, majoring in Management;
• William Lohmeyer, of Kerrville, majoring in Undeclared;
• Caeden Moody, of Kerrville, majoring in Physics;
• Macaleigh Moody, of Kerrville, majoring in Studio Art;
• Katelyn Olive, of Mountain Home, majoring in Health Science Professions;
• Idalis Olvedo, of Kerrville, majoring in Kinesiology;
• Alexia Perez, of Kerrville, majoring in Psychology;
• Hayden Poe, of Kerrville, majoring in Commercial Aviation;
• Cameron Poole, of Kerrville, majoring in Animal Science;
• Isaiah Ramirez, of Kerrville, majoring in Exercise Science;
• Hailey Rayburn, of Center Point, majoring in Communication;
• Dionte Rhodes, of Kerrville, majoring in Psychology;
• Samantha Roberts, of Mountain Home, majoring in Animal Science;
• Ileana Scoccia, of Kerrville, majoring in Biology;
• Kalyn Stephens, of Ingram, majoring in Natural Resource Management, and;
• Rosslyn Wright, of Kerrville, majoring in Nursing Generic Option.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.