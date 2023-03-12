Young People’s Performances Series hosts 3,000 students

Playhouse 2000 will host two exciting events offered for free to more than 3,000 school children this month in the 11th year of their “Young People’s Performances” series.
Nearly 1,600 Kindergarten, first- and second-graders from Kerrville, Ingram, Center Point, Hunt, and Bandera School districts, plus Notre Dame and St. Peters private schools, and home schooler groups, saw one of the two performances of “The Ugly Duckling” by England’s Tutti Frutti Theatre Company on March 3 in the Cailloux Theater.
Later this month, another 1,600 students in grades 3 through 5 will enjoy the beauty of numbers when “Danny Carmo’s Mathematical Mysteries” visits from Belfast, Ireland.
These are two of the four events planned in the 2022/23 Young People’s Performances, which also included the ZuZu African Acrobats in January and will conclude with Houston’s award-winning classical quintet “WindSync” in April.
“We know that exposure to the performing arts is a vital part of any child’s growing years, but we also know that many students would not be able to gain that experience without a program like this one,” said Playhouse 2000 Executive Director Jeffrey Brown.
“Thanks to the support of the Hal and Charlie Peterson Foundation and other individual donors, we will invest $30,000 this year providing programs free-of-charge to school children in the Hill Country. For hundreds of these kids, this will be the only formal concert they’ll attend all year, and we’re proud to offer it to them.”
P2K works closely with the staffs of KISD and other school districts in the area all year to plan these programs. Everyone from the curriculum director to school principals to individual classroom teachers are involved, and each program is selected for its ability to meet instructional goals.
“We appreciate the schools’ willingness to take precious instructional time to bring their students to these shows because we believe they are important additions to the school year,” Mr. Brown said. “Just watching the excitement on the students’ faces when they arrive makes it all worthwhile.”
Playhouse 2000 manages the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts on behalf of the City of Kerrville. More information is available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
