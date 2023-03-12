Young People’s Performances Series hosts 3,000 students
More than 1,500 elementary school children from five area school districts enjoyed the Tutti Frutti Theatre Company’s “The Ugly Duckling” as presented by Playhouse 2000 and the “Young People’s Performances Series” earlier this month.  The program is made possible by a grant from the Hal and Charlie Peterson Foundation.

Playhouse 2000 will host two exciting events offered for free to more than 3,000 school children this month in the 11th year of their “Young People’s Performances” series.

Nearly 1,600 Kindergarten, first- and second-graders from Kerrville, Ingram, Center Point, Hunt, and Bandera School districts, plus Notre Dame and St. Peters private schools, and home schooler groups, saw one of the two performances of “The Ugly Duckling” by England’s Tutti Frutti Theatre Company on March 3 in the Cailloux Theater.

