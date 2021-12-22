Kerrville City Council members approved a contractor for electrical upgrades for the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library and voted to purchase a new Caterpillar Paver machine for the street department at their Dec. 14 meeting.
They also approved a new “conditional use permit” for another short-term rental property in the city; and considered a new ordinance governing future developers who will now have to dedicate new parkland in their properties or pay the city a fee in lieu of the actual acreage.
This Dec. 14 meeting was the last regular meeting for 2021 for council.
City offices will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31 as the city employees’ Christmas holidays.
Library, electrical
upgrades
Kyle Burow, city director of engineering, assured council via a letter in their meeting packets that they can consider a bid from Klecka Electric Company for the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library “electrical upgrade project.”
The construction agreement was listed under the Consent Agenda as a project priced at $332,749.
Other information said this company is an established electrical subcontractor performing work in San Antonio since 1989.
Purchase, Holt
Caterpillar Paver
Also under the consent agenda, council was asked to consider purchase of a Holt Caterpillar AP600F Paver, through the BuyBoard. The purchase price was listed as an amount not to exceed $423,520.
This also was approved by council.
The shipping weight of this large machine was listed as 29,891 pounds, at 13 feet high and about 22 feet long.
CUP, short-term rental
The owner of a large residential property at 820 Robinson Ave. asked council approval of a “conditional use permit” for short-term rentals. The property includes a main house, separate guest houses, and at least 12 parking spaces.
City staffers showed a map on the video screens of where the city’s other short-term rental properties are located, for further information.
Council members had few questions about this property and its requested use; and approved the CUP by a 5-0 vote.
Rules for new parkland
City officials held a public hearing and discussion of an ordinance amending the city’s Parks and Recreation Rules to include a new article on “Parkland Dedication.” This is a requirement for new residential development within the city and its extraterritorial jurisdiction to include parkland dedication.
Council was told by city staff that under the new rules a developer can pay certain fees, or contribute parkland from the property. And the fee amount was proposed as the value of one acre per every 43 homes in the development.
City staff said there’s no state standard for this; it’s up to each city; and once the fees are set, they stay at that amount for 30 years. The example given was 1,000 square feet / $250 per unit, or greater than 2,001 square feet, $450 per unit.
Council was told staff checked with two nearby towns to see the amount of their fees, and there were variations between them.
Funds paid by developers under this ordinance will be deposited in Kerrville’s Parkland Dedication Fund.
Council approved the new proposed ordinance; and staff said they would update the fee schedule in a future budget amendment.
Reappointment, Municipal Court judge
Council recently held evaluations of the Municipal Court Judges Mark Prislovsky and M. Patrick Maguire. On Dec. 14 they voted to reappoint Maguire as presiding judge for a new two-year term, to expire Dec. 23, 2023. Prislovsky had announced his resignation as of Jan. 1, 2022.
AquaTexas, amendment
to city’s CCN
Council voted unanimously to approve entering a service agreement with water provider AquaTexas and have a “dual water Certificate of Convenience and Necessity” for an area in Kerrville South near Peterson Hospital and down Lehmann Drive, then south on SH16 to Ranchero Road.
City Water Department staff said the “pro” side to this change is that the city would gain water customers, and provide fire protection in the designated area, something AquaTexas isn’t required to do.
The “con” is that city officials usually don’t share control of a CCN.
Council considered both sides and voted to finalize the agreement on this amendment.
Presentations
Blackburn presented two Kerrville Kindness Awards at the regular meeting, and the first was to Molly Putnam representing the Kerrville Salvation Army Kroc Center.
The mayor cited the Salvation Army officers and staff at the local activity center for their programs to continually reach out to those in need, especially at Thanksgiving and Christmas,
Putnam said Major Missy Romack and Captain Jeremiah Romack appreciated the recognition from the city, and were busy setting up the Christmas gift distribution and other Christmas events at this time in December.
The second recognition was awarded to Pam Bresler, the winner in the recent “Christmas Poem contest” offered by the city.
She was invited to read her original poem aloud to meeting attendees; and Blackburn gave her a printed and framed copy to keep as a memento.
Board appointments
Council had two applicants for vacant seats on the board of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, from Megan Bean and Melinda Stewart.
They voted 5-0 to appoint them to the open seats.
Council also briefly discussed the seven vacancies on the 15-member Recovery Coalition Board. Council members who had looked at the requirements for seats on that board, and at recent history of their meetings told the other council members that this board has had trouble gathering a quorum for meetings.
They recommended not making any new appointments at this time, until council and city staff can examine its rules and present problems. Other councilmembers agreed.
At the end of this meeting, council took the question of appointments to the Planning and Zoning Commission into their executive session; and also the question of appointing a chairman for the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone board of directors.
Other business
City council chamber was decorated with 39 children’s drawings of various Christmas designs, for this holiday season.
They were mounted in a row across the front of the councilmembers’ bench.
