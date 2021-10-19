The City of Kerrville’s annual Household Hazardous Waste event, held in partnership with Kerr County, will be Saturday, Oct. 23 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 Hwy. 27. Please be advised that this is a first-come, first-served event and vehicles must be inside the gate prior to 12 noon. If you plan to attend, please be aware of the following reminders:
• HHW drop off is for City of Kerrville and Kerr County residents only, and not intended for businesses;
• This event is for household quantities, and any large amounts may be rejected;
• All HHW items must be in containers not greater than five (5) gallons; it is recommended that all items be placed in a box to allow for easy transport;
• Prohibited items include: medications, medical waste, ammunition, explosives, biohazards, radioactive material, gas cylinders, antifreeze, used motor oil, and containers without a label;
• Accepted Household Hazardous Waste includes - batteries, cleaning products, pesticides, insecticides, yard fungicides and herbicides, pool chemicals, latex and oil based paints, paint thinners and removers, fluorescent bulbs, thermometers, thermostats, propane tanks with less than a 50-pound capacity, and automotive tires. Tires will be limited to eight (8) per vehicle, and are allowed with or without rims.
It is recommended that latex paint be set out to dry and then disposed of in a trash bag with your regular household garbage collection instead of dropping it off. If brought to the event, there is a limit of 25 gallons of paint per vehicle.
• Accepted electronics include - all types of computers and accessories (PC, CPU towers, laptops, servers, keyboards, etc.), printers, fax machines, DVD players, stereos, copiers, telephones, cell phones and chargers, answering machines, video and camera equipment, video game systems, cable boxes, DVR’s, microwaves, cable wires, power cords and strips.
TV and CRT monitors will also be accepted; however, please be advised that only two (2) of these items will be allowed per vehicle.
If you have any questions about this event, contact the City of Kerrville Public Works Department at (830) 258-1221 or Kerr County at (830) 792-2200.
For more information, contact David Barrera, assistant director of Public Works, at (830) 258-1223 or via email to david.barrera@kerrvilletx.gov.
