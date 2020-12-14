The City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department announced that Kerrville-Schreiner Park will again host the wildlife management bow hunt in December.
For safety, the Southside/Hillside area of the park will be closed Dec. 2-18 to all traffic and park visitors. The Riverside area of the park will remain open to the public as usual.
Hunters are selected to participate in the wildlife management bow hunt through an electronic drawing process facilitated by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s Public Hunt Program each year. Additional information about the Public Hunt Program can be found at http://www. tpwd.state.tx.us. Standby hunters will not be allowed this year due to COVID-19.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
