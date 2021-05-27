The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country has opened its 2021 Community Impact Fund Grant cycle; and their staff is open to receive applications until June 8, 2021.
The Community Impact Fund provides grants in four impact areas:
• Arts and Heritage;
• Human Needs;
• Environment;
• Youth Development.
Requirements include a Community Impact Fund Eligibility Quiz; a Community Impact Fund Grant Guidelines to study; and a Community Impact Fund facts sheet for more information.
The deadline to submit an application is Tuesday, June 8, by 5 p.m.
There is a CIF grant application on the Community Foundation website.
The Community Foundation office is located at 241 Earl Garrett in downtown Kerrville.
This is a new grant system for the Community Foundation; and organizational and log-in information will need to be established prior to area organizations applying, according to Ingrid Cunyus, grants and scholarships manager.
For questions or more information, contact Ingrid Cunyus, grants and scholarships manager, by calling 896-8811; or email her at ingrid@communityfoundation.net.
