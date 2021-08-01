The Walter Schreiner collection of old and new Native American treasures is on display in one gallery of the art museum; and will remain on exhibit through Sept. 17.
Other galleries in MOWA feature the “Four Teachers” exhibition that is being displayed through the end of July.
Sculptor Eric Slocumbe of San Marcos; painter Brandon Bailey from Scottsbluff, Neb.; artist William Kalwick; and Cowboy Artist of America Jason Scull, artist in residence at MOWA, are lending their talents to teach students at the Western Art Academy hosted at Schreiner University in Kerrville.
The four professionals are teaching sculpting, and oil painting techniques to about 48 students at the month-long WAA on Schreiner campus.
And the four artist/teachers’ work is on display at MOWA through the end of July.
The public was invited to a reception July 7 at the Museum of Western Art featuring the collection of Native American art and artifacts.
The reception earlier in July featured the “Walter Schreiner Family Native American Collection.”
The reception was held in conjunction with the “Wild West Wine Wednesday” at the same location, the MOWA art galleries on State Highway 173.
Call 896-2553 for more information.
