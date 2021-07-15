Charles W. Bailey Jr., MD, a retired plastic surgeon from Kerrville, was reappointed as a consultant to the Texas Medical Association Committee on Physician Health and Wellness.
TMA leaders elect or appoint TMA physicians and medical students to one of TMA’s 25 boards, councils, and committees. They are responsible for studying health care-related issues and making recommendations on important health care policy affecting Texas patients and their physicians.
Dr. Bailey, a former Austinite, is a member of the Travis County Medical Society.
Read a description and responsibilities of the TMA committee, and all TMA committees online.
TMA is the largest state medical society in the nation, representing more than 55,000 physician and medical student members. It is located in Austin and has 110 component county medical societies around the state. TMA’s key objective since 1853 is to improve the health of all Texans.
