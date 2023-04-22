The Cailloux Theater kicks off a summer of outstanding entertainment in May with three events designed to maximize the variety of music available to Hill Country audiences.
First up is an appearance by San Antonio trio “the Jazz Protagonists” with guest saxophonist Rich Oppenheim and their show “Time Out: The Magic of Dave Brubeck” on Friday, May 12 at 7:30 p.m.
Named the “Number One Jazz Band in San Antonio” by the San Antonio News Music Awards, the Protagonists are known both for personal appearances across the region and for their “Jazz Party” program on KRTU Radio.
“Time Out” is a tribute to jazz icon Brubeck and his quartet’s groundbreaking 1959 album that blended the “cool” and “West Coast” sounds, crossed over to be a top-five “Pop” album, and was the first jazz album to sell a million copies.
Their show will feature all of the hits from “Time Out,” including, “Three to Get Ready,” “Kathy’s Waltz,” “Blue Rondo a la Turk” and the iconic “Take Five.”
Tickets for “Time Out” range from $15 to $35.
Traditional Country star Moe Bandy, recently inducted to the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, will appear at the Cailloux by popular demand on Friday, May 26 at 7:30.
With more than 40 Top-Ten Country hits, including 10 that charted at Number 1, Bandy is a perennial favorite of fans who love the classic sound of Nashville Country.
Moe’s long string of hits include “Bandy the Rodeo Clown,” “Hank Williams, You Wrote My Life,” the Janie Fricke duet “It’s a Cheatin’ Situation,” and his first solo Number 1 hit “I Cheated Me Right Out of You.”
Tickets to enjoy Moe Bandy in concert range from $25 to $45.
The Memorial Day weekend will feature the return to the Cailloux by Ted Connerly’s Sentimental Journey Orchestra and “Memorial Memories,” a patriotic tribute to the Big Band music of World War II.
The SJO will be joined by the Memphis Belles trio and living historian Bruce Hoff to re-create “the music that got us through WWII,” including well-loved hits by Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Benny Goodman and many other classic Swing bands of the 1940’s
Swing fans of all ages can enjoy “Memorial Memories” with tickets priced from $17.50 to $37.50.
Seats for these and all the events coming to the Cailloux Theater this summer can be reserved at https://CaillouxPerformingArts.com. Patrons can avoid convenience fees by purchasing directly through the Cailloux box office in person or by phone at (830) 896-9393.
The Cailloux Theater, located at 910 Main Street in downtown Kerrville, is one part of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, managed on behalf of the City of Kerrville by Playhouse 2000, Inc. More information is available online at https://CaillouxPerformingArts. com.
