The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting applications for the 21st Annual Holiday Lighted Parade. This favorite Kerrville holiday tradition will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 at approximately 6 p.m. in Downtown Kerrville. The annual tradition officially welcomes the holiday season, and, most importantly the arrival of Santa Claus on his signature fire truck.

Entry packets with parade rules and regulations can be found online at www.kerrvilletx.gov or picked up in person at the Parks and Recreation Department office at 2385 Bandera Hwy. The fee to participate in the parade is $30 per entry.

