The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting applications for the 21st Annual Holiday Lighted Parade. This favorite Kerrville holiday tradition will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 at approximately 6 p.m. in Downtown Kerrville. The annual tradition officially welcomes the holiday season, and, most importantly the arrival of Santa Claus on his signature fire truck.
Entry packets with parade rules and regulations can be found online at www.kerrvilletx.gov or picked up in person at the Parks and Recreation Department office at 2385 Bandera Hwy. The fee to participate in the parade is $30 per entry.
All entry forms and payments must be submitted to the Parks and Recreation Department no later than Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. Beginning Nov. 5, late registration will be accepted until the deadline on noon on Nov. 11. Late registration will be $45 per entry. Entries will NOT be accepted after the late registration deadline. The parade is limited to the first 100 entries, so be sure to reserve your spot now. Please remember – each entry must be completely lit for nighttime viewing.
The Holiday Lighted Parade began in 2001, and features participants from businesses, non-profits, youth groups, car clubs, and marching units. Awards will be given to the winners in each of these four categories: Marching, Youth, Non-Profit, and Commercial Business. First place in each category will be awarded $150.
A panel of local judges will evaluate each participant during the parade. Winners will be announced at the Courthouse Lighting Ceremony directly following the parade.
The parade route will remain the same as in years past. It will officially commence at the corner of the G Street bridge and Water Street, travel westbound on Water Street, make a right on Earl Garrett, and end at the Kerr County Courthouse.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov, or follow them on Facebook at City of Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department or Instagram at cityofkerrville.
