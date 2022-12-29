Recently, SJRC Texas was awarded a generous grant of $400,000 by the Valero Corporation to help advance the mission of the agency.
The award will go to purchase multiple vehicles so SJRC Texas can safely transport the 880 children and families they care for daily in 27 rural counties in the South Central and Hill Country Region of Texas.
Chief Executive Officer of SJRC, Tara Roussett expressed, “Being selected as a recipient of this grant from Valero Energy is truly remarkable. We are so grateful that a stellar organization such as Valero Energy believes in our mission to offer healing and hope to children and families affected by abuse abandonment or neglect. Through this award, Valero Energy has made it possible for us to safely transport our youth to doctor appointments, family visits, school, and to so many other opportunities in our communities we serve. We are forever grateful to them for the lifelong impact this gift will make on those we serve.”
Each day, SJRC Texas serves nearly one thousand children and provides a safe-haven for those affected by abuse, abandonment or neglect across its trauma informed programs and strong partnerships with our community providers. Through SJRC Texas’ community-based care division, Belong, we work to keep families together through prevention and family preservation programs while simultaneously building our communities to ensure all children and families are safe and healthy. Healing. Hope. Home.
To learn more about SJRC Texas and helping children in foster care, please visit www.sjrctexas.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.