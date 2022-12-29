Recently, SJRC Texas was awarded a generous grant of $400,000 by the Valero Corporation to help advance the mission of the agency.

The award will go to purchase multiple vehicles so SJRC Texas can safely transport the 880 children and families they care for daily in 27 rural counties in the South Central and Hill Country Region of Texas.

