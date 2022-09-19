Do you have an interest in genealogy or your family history? Then come to one of the Kerrville Genealogical Society monthly meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 2 p.m. in the lecture hall of the Guadalupe Basin Natural Resources Center, located at 125 Lehmann Drive.

There is no charge. After a short business meeting, a guest speaker will talk on a genealogy or history topic.

