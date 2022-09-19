Do you have an interest in genealogy or your family history? Then come to one of the Kerrville Genealogical Society monthly meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 2 p.m. in the lecture hall of the Guadalupe Basin Natural Resources Center, located at 125 Lehmann Drive.
There is no charge. After a short business meeting, a guest speaker will talk on a genealogy or history topic.
This month’s meeting for the Kerrville Genealogical Society will take place on Sept. 21.
The speaker will be Raymond V. Carter, Jr. a local writer and historian. He will discuss his recently published book, “Texas Gold Rushes - 450 Years of Prospecting and Mining for Gold and Silver in the Texas Hill Country.”
This book was inspired by a story that his grandfather told, which led Carter to do years of research and led him to the facts of mining in the Texas Hill Country.
His presentation will include topics from some of the chapters of the book. This includes: Spanish and French interest in Gold, Geology of the Texas Hill Country, Spanish and French artifacts, Spanish mines (Los Almagres), Old Bowie mine at Silver Mine Pass, Early Land Speculators, Legends backed up by facts- Hoffman, Kincaid, and Whitley legends, and Early Mines and Mining Claims.
Carter’s book will be available for purchase and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the genealogical society.
Carter is a native of Texas and attended the University of Corpus Christi (now Texas A&M-Corpus Christi) and Victoria College. He retired 20 years ago after owning a successful real estate company. He now lives in Bandera. He has a life-long interest in history, especially the history of Texas. He has contributed to several historical publications and has published several family histories.
Carter is also an independent writer of true short historical articles for the Bandera County Courier and is a member of many historical societies including the Sons of the Republic of Texas, the National Society of the Sons of the American Revolution, and the Texas Society-Sons of the American Revolution.
Carter is also a member of several county museums and a member of the Old Trail Drivers Association along with being the current vice-president of the National Western Cattle Trail Association and current president of the South Texas Western Cattle Association.
He is on the Bandera County Historical Commission and serves as chairman of the Historical Marker Committee and as co-chairman of the BCHC. He has been awarded the Best Committee Member in Texas by the Texas Historical Commission, the Distinguished Service Award for Historical Preservation and the Best County Texas Heritage Project Chairman by the Texas Historical Commission and the Texas Historical Foundation.
The Kerrville Genealogical Society Research Center has been temporarily closed due to a water leak in the building. Check the KGS website or Facebook page for information about reopening later this month.
The operating hours will be open three days a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., except on holiday weekends. The Kerrville Genealogical Society Research Center & Library is free to use.
For more information call (830) 315-1836 during open hours or visit www. kerrvillegenealogy. wordpress.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.