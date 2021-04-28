City buys new vac-con truck for public works department

The City of Kerrville recently purchased a new Vac-Con vacuum track that has the ability to clean sewer lines ranging in diameter from 6 to 32 inches with pressurized water delivered from a 1,000-foot hose reel on the front of the truck.
In addition to the reel, the truck is equipped with a vacuum system that’s driven by an auxiliary diesel engine. This allows debris to be removed from the sewer system and collected in the truck’s debris tank. This tank has an approximate capacity of 1,000 gallons, or 5 cubic yards of solids.
The city’s Public Works department will use this truck to respond to customer stoppages, monthly line cleaning of known problem lines, transportation of water from downed lift stations during power outages, and also hydro excavation where traditional digging may not be the best option because of sensitive utilities like fiber optics or high voltage. The new truck will also allow the city to be more proactive with preventative line and lift station maintenance, which in turn will better maintain the quality of the Guadalupe River.
