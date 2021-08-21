A Texas Hunter Education class is scheduled Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 28-29 from 2-5 p.m. Full attendance is required plus a satisfactory score on the final exam.
This class is sponsored by Club Ed, and advanced registration is required. Call (830) 792-4044 or sign up at clubed.net. Students will also have to sign up on the Texas Parks and Wildlife website, through a link provided by Club Ed. The class will be held at the Dietert Center at 451 Guadalupe St.
Texas law requires that anyone born after Sept. 1, 1971, must successfully complete a Hunter Education Course before hunting in Texas. In addition, other states and provinces require Hunter Education regardless of age. The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Hunter Education Course fulfills those requirements and is valid in all 50 states, Canada, and Mexico.
This class will be taught by Master Instructor Larry Arnold, who has more than 30 years’ experience in Texas Hunter Education. Students will receive a Texas Hunter Education handbook, and upon successful completion, a temporary certification card. Their Texas lifetime certification card will be mailed soon after.
Everyone is welcome to attend. The course covers hunting laws and traditions, safety, responsibility, ethics, game management, conservation, modern hunting arms, and survival.
Arnold says, “Every year, parents come to drop off students, get interested and stay to learn. Even experienced hunters who take the training, as a review, say they learn a lot.”
Minimum age for certification is nine years old. “However, the class is geared for adults,” Arnold says. “I strongly recommend that a parent or guardian attend the course with anyone younger than 12 years of age.”
For more information, contact Club Ed at (830) 792-4044 or clubed@dietertcenter.org, or the instructor. Arnold is at (830) 459-5419, or larry@talonsite.com.
More information is available on Arnold’s website by visiting www.talonsite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.