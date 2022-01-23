“The Gathering-Bringing God into everyday life,” hosted by local columnist, author and speaker, Kathleen Maxwell-Rambie and her team, will begin its spring session Thursday, Feb. 3 at the Kroc Center from 6:30-7:45 p.m.
For 12 years, Maxwell-Rambie has written for the Hill Country Community Journal, sharing transparently about daily walking with God and overcoming in life’s challenges.
The study is an outgrowth of her column and lessons are centered around topics she writes about.
The Gathering began in 2018 and is a community Bible study, open to men and women of all faiths, and is centered around everyday life situations and life application of the Bible. The six-week session will include topics Maxwell has written about and each participant will receive a study guide to take home to process the lesson more.
“My heart is for God to meet people right where they are in their life and encourage them,” Maxwell said. “Last session, people from all walks of life, and many different denominations attended, as well as people that do not attend church. I love bringing believers together. God blesses unity.”
Each lesson stands alone, so if you miss one, you are not behind, and each person determines their level of involvement. There is no pressure to answer the questions for processing.”
Recent participants shared about their experience at the Gathering. “I love the stories you share. Thanks for being real with us.”
Another person stated, “It fills my heart and I can relate to all the subjects.”
This spring topics include: “The power of Gentleness,” “Transforming Love,” “Freedom from Fear,” “The Power of Forgiveness,” and “God Does not Do Shame.”
There is no charge for the class. To register, call (830) 377-8061 or email kathleenmaxwell1@gmail. com. Childcare is provided.
For more information visit www.kathleenmaxwellrambie.com
Podcasts of previous lessons of “The Gathering” can be listened to at kathleenmaxwellrambie.podbean.com or find them on Apple Podcast-The Kathleenmaxwellrambie Podcast Kathleen Maxwell-Rambie.
