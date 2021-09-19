Schreiner University’s Assistant Professor of Psychology and Research Coordinator for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Dr. Tiffany Culver, will host “Targeting Brain Circuitry to Reduce Suicide Risk in Mood Disorders” on Wednesday, Sept. 22, from 6 to 7 p.m. This free virtual event is open to the public. Register for the virtual event at: https://southtxresearch.attendease.com.
Dr. Hilary Blumberg will speak about cutting edge brain scanning research into the brain changes that underlie the development of suicide thoughts and behaviors in individuals with mood disorders, with a focus on bipolar disorder.
She will present the progress made in identifying parts of the brain that have key roles, factors that can adversely affect them and how to present or reverse the detrimental effects.
The presentation will highlight a new psychobehavioral intervention that can help decrease mood symptoms and risk for suicide. Further insight regarding this intervention will be presented by the two licensed clinicians who work on the team, Bernadette Lecza, LPC and Erin Carrubba, LPC.
The audience will gain a better understanding about brain research in mood disorders and suicide prevention and the hope of new treatment and prevention strategies, and how to help your loved ones.
Join us for an AFSP Research Connection Program, where you will have the opportunity to engage in a conversation with a researcher about their work and about suicide prevention. Register for the virtual event at: https://southtxresearch.attendease.com.
Learn more at afsp.org/research.
