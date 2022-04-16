Preston Weatherred will present a program with his collection of items called "A Glimpse of Life in Early America.”
The meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 18 at noon in the Union Church Building at 101 Travis Street in Kerrville.
The Kerr County Historical Commission exhibit at the Kerr Arts & Cultural Center continues through Saturday, April 16. The exhibit theme is "Kerrville 1940 to 1960" and has photographs of buildings and businesses.
KACC is located at 228 Earl Garrett Street in Kerrville and is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Meetings of the Kerr County Historical Commission are open to the public, and visitors are welcome.
If you are interested in receiving the monthly email of announcements and events, email this address: vicechair.kchc@gmail.com.
The Union Church Building location is 101 Travis Street in Kerrville. The Union Church Building operates as a Kerr County building, like the Courthouse, and has requirements for use: limit of 100 people inside in the building and face masks are optional inside the building during meetings.
The Kerr County Historical Commission was organized in October 1975 and is a part of Kerr County government operating with residents appointed by the Kerr County Commissioners Court.
Visit the KCHC website at www.co.kerr.tx.us/historical for more information or contact vicechair.kchc@gmail.com.
