Preparing for a busy Fall at the Cailloux City Center

With the first day of school already in the books and Labor Day right around the corner, it’s time to make plans for an exciting fall season at the Cailloux Theater in Kerrville.
Playhouse 2000, which manages the Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts on behalf of the City of Kerrville, has laid out a full calendar of events for the next few months.
The autumn events start with a lavish production of Ken Ludwig’s hilarious stage farce “Leading Ladies” presented by Playhouse 2000 in their capacity as Kerrville’s Community Theater. This madcap comedy is sure to be an audience favorite.
The story of two down-on-their luck actors turned con-men who find themselves donning women’s clothing to fool a rich dowager has been one of the most popular plays on stages across America since its 2004 premiere at Houston’s Alley Theater.
The Playhouse 2000 production of “Leading Ladies,” directed by Amy Goodyear and featuring a remarkable scenic design by Judd Vermillion and costumes by Diane Royce Smith and Kevin Nixon, will be presented on the Cailloux Theater stage from Sept. 16 through Oct. 2.
The following week will see the Cailloux transform to host the opening of the Symphony of the Hills’ 2022-23 Season, including a special pair of concerts for school children.
The symphony’s first concert, “When In Rome…Inspirations from Italy” will include the popular “Pines of Rome” by Ottorino Respighi and a suite from Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess” for Violin and Orchestra featuring soloist Nicole Cherry.
The concert is slated for Thursday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Single tickets starting at $25 will be available for sale at the Cailloux Box Office soon.
The next weekend kicks off the 2022-23 Season of the Cailloux Performances with “Classic Nashville Live” featuring Jason Petty and Gail Bliss on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Many will remember Jason from his presentation of “Hank and My Honky-Tonk Heroes” at the Cailloux in 2017. This new show brings the same blend of history, storytelling mixed with amazing renditions of Country hits by artists like George Jones, Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, Tammy Wynette and many more.
The following weekend will present a different style of Country Music when P2K presents rising Nashville star Jenny Tolman in concert on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Jenny’s debut album “There Goes the Neighborhood” was named “Best Country Debut Album” by the Nashville Scene, and MusicRow Magazine called her “the Next Big Thing” with “a mixture of Bobbie Gentry’s sensual low tones, and Dolly Parton’s spry playfulness.”
The next afternoon, Saturday, Oct. 15, at 2 p.m., the Cailloux will host the national tour of “Mutts Gone Nuts” in a show to benefit Kerrville Pets Alive!, a local non-profit organization that works to save Kerr County pets by providing resources and education.
Featuring a “cast” of nine furry friends – all “rescue dogs” – Mutts Gone Nuts is a hilarious 90-minute event perfect for the whole family, and all children can get tickets for just $10.
October at the Cailloux Theater will wrap up with the annual “Dinner With the Stars” Gala to benefit Playhouse 2000, Inc. This year’s event, “Nightmare At the Cailloux: A Macabre Masquerade,” is hosted by honorary chairs Judy and George Eychner.
The evening will include cocktails, dinner catered by Rails, A Cafe At the Depot, auctions, and a special hour of entertainment by P2K stars highlighting Broadway’s most chilling hits.
Tickets are $125 per person, with table sponsorships available from $1,250 to $5,000.
Guests are encouraged to don their very best costumes or cocktail attire and join the fun on Saturday, Oct. 22 beginning at 6 p.m.
Tickets to enjoy all of these events, and all others at the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters, are available at the Cailloux Box Office, (830) 896-9393, or online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com, where convenience fees will apply.
Playhouse 2000, Inc. manages and programs the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts on behalf of the City of Kerrville. More information is available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.