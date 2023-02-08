The Kerrville Police Department and Kerrville Fire Department, in a partnership with the Dietert Center, are launching the “File of Life” program to benefit Kerrville citizens during times of medical emergencies.
This program will maximize first responders’ abilities to help when responding to a medical emergency by making critical medical information readily available.
The File of Life is a worksheet where important medical information such as prescription medications, medical history, drug allergies, and emergency contact information is placed in a clearly marked red plastic envelope with a magnetic strip on the back, which is then placed on the front of a refrigerator door.
In order to properly treat a patient, emergency responders require critical information.
In the event that a patient is unable to communicate with the emergency responder, the information provided on the File of Life worksheet can help determine means of treatment. The information can then be shared with the doctors at the treating hospital.
At no time will this information be available to anyone other than emergency response personnel.
File of Life is available at no charge at the Kerrville Police Department, 429 Sidney Baker, and at the Dietert Center, 452 Guadalupe Street. The Kerrville Police Department wishes to gratefully acknowledge Advanced Insurance Group, So Fast Printing, and the Dietert Center for making this project possible.
