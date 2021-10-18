The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department invites the community to participate in our “Scarecrow and Skeletons Showdown,” a Halloween decorating contest. Whether it’s in your yard or at your business, we would love to see what kind of spooky and fun Halloween decorations our community has to offer.
Submit photos of your decorations via e-mail to recreation@kerrvilletx.gov by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27 for a chance to win $100.
Videos will also be accepted, but at least one photo is required. Submissions will be judged based on the format submitted only and not in-person.
Your entry must be submitted via e-mail to be considered valid. Decorations must be appropriate for public display and are not limited to skeletons and scarecrows, but all Halloween-type themes.
The City of Kerrville reserves the right to refuse any entries not conforming to family-oriented quality and high standards of the contest. Discretion is to be used when deciding whether the decorations become too frightening or not appropriate for children. Campaign and political signs or decorations are not allowed.
Categories are:
1) Overall favorite;
2) Spookiest, and;
3) Funniest.
Winners will be announced on Friday, Oct. 29 via various formats such as social media, website and press release. By submitting, entries agree for their photo/video submissions to be displayed publicly.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.